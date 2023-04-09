579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF

Around 1,484 people were killed and 2,485 others injured in 1,302 road crashes across the country in last three months till 31 March this year.

During the period, the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest with 16 people died on average per day.

Some 579 people died in 527 motorcycle accidents which are 40.47% and 39.01% of total fatalities and accidents respectively, according to a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) released on Sunday.

According to the organisation, the report has been prepared based on the information published in 12 Bengali national dailies, five English national dailies, nine online news portals and news agencies and six regional dailies.

In the report, the SCRF has recommended maintaining the ban on motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge and banning this vehicle on all highways during Eid travel to avoid accidents.

The report said that maximum 479 accidents occurred in March where 584 people lost lives and 1,102 were injured.

The lowest 392 accidents resulted in 411 fatalities and 1,102 injuries respectively in February. Besides, 489 people died in 431 road accidents in January.

In these three months, maximum 421 accidents occurred on highways which is 32.33% of total accidents. Besides, 327 accidents occurred on regional roads which is 25.11%.

SCRF identified 16 causes of road crashes in the report.

Unfit vehicles, unskilled and physically unfit drivers, reckless driving, overtaking, drivers and helpers' mental exhaustion, non-fixed weekly holiday and working hours. dilapidated roads at different places significant number of risky turning points on national highways and inter-district roads, movement of slow speed three wheelers on highways, lack of capacity of BRTA and the irregularities and corruption of officials and employees concerned and poor traffic management are among those reasons.