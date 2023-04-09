579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF

Bangladesh

UNB
09 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF

UNB
09 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Around 1,484 people were killed and 2,485 others injured in 1,302 road crashes across the country in last three months till 31 March this year.

During the period, the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest with 16 people died on average per day.

Some 579 people died in 527 motorcycle accidents which are  40.47% and 39.01% of total fatalities and accidents respectively, according to a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) released on Sunday.

According to the organisation, the report has been prepared based on the information published in 12 Bengali national dailies, five English national dailies, nine online news portals and news agencies and six regional dailies.

In the report, the SCRF has recommended maintaining the ban on motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge and banning this vehicle on all highways during Eid travel to avoid accidents.

The report said that maximum 479 accidents occurred in March where 584 people lost lives and 1,102 were injured.

The lowest 392 accidents resulted in 411 fatalities and 1,102 injuries respectively in February. Besides, 489 people died in 431 road accidents in January.

In these three months, maximum 421 accidents occurred on highways which is 32.33% of total accidents. Besides, 327 accidents occurred on regional roads which is 25.11%.

SCRF identified 16 causes of road crashes in the report.

Unfit vehicles, unskilled and physically unfit drivers, reckless driving, overtaking,  drivers and helpers' mental exhaustion, non-fixed weekly holiday and working hours. dilapidated roads at different places significant number of risky turning points on national highways and inter-district roads, movement of slow speed three wheelers on highways, lack of capacity of BRTA and the irregularities and corruption of officials and employees concerned and poor traffic management are among those reasons.

Top News

Bike accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

4h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

5h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

7h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

Now | TBS Stories
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

1h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

3h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs