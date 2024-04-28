3 dies in another bike accident in Sylhet's Zakiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 01:08 pm

With this, seven people died in two motorcycle accidents in Zakiganj within the last two weeks

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Three on a motorcycle died in Sylhet's Zakiganj as the bike hit a truck unloading sand on Saturday (27 April) night. 

With this, seven people died in two motorcycle accidents in Zakiganj within the last two weeks.

The deceased in Saturday night's accident are Delwar Hossain, 36, Redwan Hossain, 26, and Manjur Hossain, 24, said M Javed Masud, the officer in charge of Zakiganj police station. 

"Their bodies have been kept at the Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem," he added. 

According to local sources, at around 11:45pm on Saturday, Delwar, Redwan, and Manjur were returning home from Sonasar on a motorcycle. 

Near the Bartohakuri village on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road, their motorcycle hit a standing truck unloading sand. 

As a result, the three riders on the motorcycle were seriously injured. 

Earlier on 12 April, four died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Shahbagh Muhidpur area of Zakiganj-Sylhet road.

