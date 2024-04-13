College student killed in bike accident on way to Mawa

Bangladesh

BSS
13 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 04:33 pm

Related News

College student killed in bike accident on way to Mawa

The deceased was identified as Md Khairul Hasan Dihan, 20, son of Kamrul Hasan from the Maniknagar Wasa Road area in the city

BSS
13 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 04:33 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A college student was killed after a microbus hit his motorcycle on the way to Mawa Ghat with friends on Friday (12 April) night.

The deceased was identified as Md Khairul Hasan Dihan, 20, son of Kamrul Hasan from the Maniknagar Wasa Road area in the city, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia told BSS today (13 April). He was a second-year student at Donia College.

A friend of Dihan's was critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bacchu Mia said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police said they were going to Mawa Ghat riding on four motorcycles. Suddenly, a microbus hit Dihan's motorbike and then Dihan and his friend fell on the ground and were injured critically.

They were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared Dihan dead.

The police official said the body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue of the emergency department of the hospital for autopsy. This matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

Top News

college student / Bike accident / mawa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

21h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

23h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

1h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

18h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

20h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

19h | Videos