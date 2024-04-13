College student killed in bike accident on way to Mawa

A college student was killed after a microbus hit his motorcycle on the way to Mawa Ghat with friends on Friday (12 April) night.

The deceased was identified as Md Khairul Hasan Dihan, 20, son of Kamrul Hasan from the Maniknagar Wasa Road area in the city, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia told BSS today (13 April). He was a second-year student at Donia College.

A friend of Dihan's was critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bacchu Mia said.

Police said they were going to Mawa Ghat riding on four motorcycles. Suddenly, a microbus hit Dihan's motorbike and then Dihan and his friend fell on the ground and were injured critically.

They were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared Dihan dead.

The police official said the body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue of the emergency department of the hospital for autopsy. This matter has been reported to the concerned police station.