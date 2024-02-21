Father, daughter killed in bike accident on Bangabandhu Expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 04:55 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A man and his daughter were killed in a motorcycle accident on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj's Srinagar on Wednesday (21 February). 

The deceased are Kamal Hossain, 30, and Mahira Mahi, 10.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Kamal and his daughter were going towards Mawa on a motorcycle when a bus hit them from behind around 2pm. He lost control of the motorcycle and they fell on the highway. They died on the spot.

Kanchan Kumar Singh, in-charge of Srinagar Hasara police outpost, said police are trying to arrest the bus driver.

