Motorcyclist killed in Chattogram road accident

A motorcyclist was killed after being crushed by an unidentified vehicle this morning in Chattogram's Satkania upazila.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Uddin, 48, son of Altaf Mia from Shibbari area in Satkania Sadar union.

Dohazari Highway police said the accident occurred around 6am today (14 February) in the Sadaha area of the upazila.

According to Officer-in-Charge Khan Mohammad Irfan, Bahar Uddin died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Mithadighi area of Sadaha union.

"Highway police recovered the body soon after the incident and took it to the police station. Currently, legal procedure is underway to hand over the body to the family members of the deceased," he told The Business Standard.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, Bahar Uddin, a well-known sweetmeat trader, was on his way to deliver sweets from Padua to the Keranihat area on his motorcycle after Fajr (morning) prayers when he met the accident.

Bahar Uddin was a cousin of lawmaker MA Motaleb, representing the Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) constituency.

Mohammad Abu Tayub, the personal secretary of the Member of Parliament, also confirmed the matter.