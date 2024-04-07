5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats (congregations) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, an Islamic Foundation press release said today.

According to the release, the first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am. The second will take place at 8am while the third one at 9am and the fourth one at 10am. The last Eid jamaat will be held at 10:45am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's senior Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Md Mizanur Rahman will lead the first congregation while the second congregation will be led by Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Muhiuddin Kashem.

National mosque's Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Imran Bin Noor Uddin will lead the third Eid jamaat while the fourth one will be conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Dr Md Abu Saleh Patwari.

Muhtamim of Jamea Arabia Ashrafiya Yatimkhana, Mirpur, Maulana Syed Wahiduzzaman will lead the fifth and last congregation of the Eid-ul-Fitr at the national mosque.

If any imam cannot conduct the Eid jamaat, linguistic teacher of Islamic Foundation Maulana Mohammad Noor Uddin will lead the congregation.