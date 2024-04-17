47 more members of Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:06 pm

So far, a total of 261 BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)

BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Amid a conflict between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group in Myanmar's Rakhine, 47 members of Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter again in Bangladesh on Wednesday (17 April), the authorities said.

So far, a total of 261 BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Earlier in February, 330 members of Myanmar security forces including BGP, army personnel and immigration officials had taken shelter in Bangladesh.

On February 15, they were handed over to Border Guard Police of Myanmar amid tight security.

