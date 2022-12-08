47 cops injured in Wednesday's BNP-police clash: DMP

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:44 pm

Forty-seven policemen have been injured in the clash between BNP activists and police in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (7 December), according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Of the injured, 30 were released from the hospital after taking primary aid and 17 are undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the capital.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq visited the ailing police personnel at the hospital Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 December), a man died after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

Dozens of BNP men and journalists were also injured.

Police also arrested around 480 BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas following the BNP-police clash.

