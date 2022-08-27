4 killed in truck-CNG auto rickshaw collision in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 12:37 pm

4 killed in truck-CNG auto rickshaw collision in Ukhiya

Four passengers of an auto-rickshaw have been killed as it collided with a truck in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The three deceased have been identified as Salma Khatun, 45, Anwarul Islam, 25, and Bitu Dhar, 40, all hailed from Ramu upazila. The identity of the fourth person could not be confirmed yet.

The accident took place at Hijlia in Ukhiya on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road around 9:30am on Saturday, confirmed Saiful Alam, inspector-in-charge of Shahpori highway police in Thaingkhali, Ukhiya.

He said, "Three people died on the spot after a Cox's Bazar bound CNG auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Teknaf bound truck in Hijlia. Another person died after being taken to the hospital for treatment."

One person was also injured in the incident.

Resident Medical Officer of Ukhia Health Complex Dr Mohiuddin Mohin told TBS, "A 30-year-old man named Habib Ullah who got injured in the accident has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment."

