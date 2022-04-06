3 burnt in Mirpur residential building fire

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

3 burnt in Mirpur residential building fire

A Mirpur-1 building fire resulted in three burn injuries

UNB
06 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:48 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Three people including two women received burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a building in the capital's Mirpur area on Wednesday.

The identitties of the injured couldn't be known immediately.

The fire broke out in a building at Mirpur-1 around 5pm, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within half an hour, he added.

Top News

fire / Mirpur / Mirpur Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

9h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

10h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

18m | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

43m | Videos
Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

4h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma