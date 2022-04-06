3 burnt in Mirpur residential building fire

Three people including two women received burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a building in the capital's Mirpur area on Wednesday.

The identitties of the injured couldn't be known immediately.

The fire broke out in a building at Mirpur-1 around 5pm, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within half an hour, he added.