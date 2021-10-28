25 Rohingyas detained while fleeing from Bhasanchar camp

Twenty-five Rohingyas, including 12 children and eight women, were detained from Subarnachar during an attempt to flee from Noakhali's Bhasanchar refugee camp.

Locals spotted the Rohingyas while they were on the way to Cox's Bazar on Thursday and informed the police.

The Rohingyas absconded from Bhasanchar camp with the help of brokers who dropped them off at Subarnachar by boat.

"The detainees are now in custody of Charjabbar police," said Chaiti Sarvavidya, Subarnachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

"The detainees will be sent back to the camp after discussing the matter with senior officials of the Bhasanchar camp," said Charjabbar police station's Inspector SM Mizanur Rahman.