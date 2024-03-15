200 metric tonnes of potatoes imported from India through Benapole port

In an effort to control the rising prices of food items, potato imports from India have begun through Benapole Port.

On Thursday (14 March), 200 metric tonnes of potatoes arrived at Benapole Port from India via Petrapole Port in eight trucks.

The port Director Rezaul Karim confirmed the import of potatoes. Previously, on 2 December, 74 tonnes of potatoes were imported in three trucks.

The importer of the potatoes is Integrated Food and Beverage, and the exporter is PepsiCo India Holdings, according to the port authorities. Transmarine C&F Agent, a company, has submitted the necessary documents to clear the consignment from the port.

C&F Agent representative Masum Billah said the import cost of each metric tonne of potato is $194. He said the consignment will be cleared by next Sunday (17 March).

Benapole Land Port Director Rezaul Karim said that this is the second consignment of potatoes imported through Benapole Port. Importers are being assisted in clearing the goods quickly.