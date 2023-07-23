20-year master plan to transform Cox's Bazar into a smart city likely to be initiated next month

Bangladesh

UNB
23 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:29 pm

Related News

20-year master plan to transform Cox's Bazar into a smart city likely to be initiated next month

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority said it is is ready to prepare a master plan for the tourism city

UNB
23 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 20-year-long master plan to transform the tourism city Cox's Bazar into a modern and smart city is likely to be initiated next month.

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) is ready to prepare a master plan for the tourism city.

"We're working to formulate a masterplan for 20 years — from 2023 to 2043 — to transform Cox's Bazar into a smart city. The formal work to this end will start next month," Chairman of the CoxDA, Commodore (retd) Muhammed Nurul Absar, told reporters in a views-exchange meeting held at his office on Saturday.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher also spoke at the programme.

A detailed area plan is also being formulated to ensure a planned development for an attractive and environment-friendly Cox's Bazar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier asked the authorities concerned to prepare a masterplan for Cox's Bazar, to develop it as a smart city with all the modern facilities.

She also asked the authorities concerned to keep the beauty of the "longest natural unbroken sea beach" in the world unharmed.

Sheikh Hasina wants to transform Cox's Bazar into a global hub of tourism and aviation by developing a dedicated tourist attraction for foreigners, and a state-of-the-art international airport with the longest and only marine runway in the country, the CoxDA chairman said.

The CoxDA chairman also said they are formulating the master plan following the directive of the prime minister.

It includes formulating a strategic policy plan, a detailed area plan of all the upazilas and beach areas of Cox's Bazar (690.67 sqkm), and tourism and regional development plans.

Disaster management, preparing a Smart City Model for Cox's Bazar, transport management, environment management, drainage and sanitation management, utilities and socio-economic development and sectoral plans are also the key features of the masterplan.

To support Vision 2041 announced by the Awami League government to turn Bangladesh into a developed country with high income, the CoxDA is undertaking several development projects.

The projects include cable car installation from Cox's Bazar to Sabrong and Cox's Bazar to Moheshkhali, introducing watersports and other amusement facilities on the sea beach, indoor amusement park, CoxDA Marina Bay Resort, CoxDA Condominium Project, Eco-resort in Moheshkhali, protecting lives and boosting marine tourism, preparing a roadmap to tap the potential of the blue economy, renewable energy project, installation of central sewerage treatment plant (STP), water treatment plant and introducing sea-plane, cruise ship and helicopter service and preparing integrated coastal zone management plan.

CoxDA chairman Commodore (retd) Muhammed Nurul Absar said they are working to set up the central STP in Cox's Bazar, otherwise, the Bay of Bengal will be a dead zone with huge amounts of sewerage going into the sea.

"Once the projects are completed, they can immensely contribute to achieving the targets of sustainable development goals," he said.

He added that they have already completed several projects that include reforming and rehabilitating Cox's Bazar's traditional Laldighi, Goldighi, markets and ponds, and building a multi-storey building for CoxDA.

The ongoing development schemes of the CoxDA are: building residential flats for CoxDA, sculpture and modern passenger shed at Moheshkhali, and reforming and expanding the main road of Cox's Bazar (Holiday Crossing-Bazatghata-Larpara Bus Stand).

Infrastructure

Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

20m | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

1h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

1h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

1h | TBS World
Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price