PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Hajj programme 2024 (1445 hijri) in the capital's Ashkona area today (8 May).

Later, The premier exchanged greetings with the Hajj pilgrims at the Hajj camp in Ashkona.

The first Hajj flight is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The dedicated Hajj flights will also be operated from Chattogram and Sylhet airports, landing at Jeddah and Medina airports.

This year, 85,257 pilgrims from Bangladesh will perform the holy Hajj. Of them, 4,562 will perform the Hajj under the government's management, while 80,695 will perform it under private management.

The Hajj is expected to be held on 15 June, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqur Rahman, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Ministry Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Shahadat Hossain Taslim also spoke on the occasion.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the inaugural function, while Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome speech.