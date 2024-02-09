2 Rohingya children die as bus hits them in Cox’s Bazar

Two Rohingya children died after being hit by a bus of Payra Paribahan while crossing the Teknaf road in Cox's Bazar.

The incident happened at Teknaf Leda's area around 9:30 am on Friday (9 February).

The deceased were residents of Teknaf's Leda Rohingya camp. They were seven to eight years old. However, their identities were not immediately known.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Osman Gani confirmed the matter.

Two children died on the spot due to the high speed of the bus. Efforts are on to identify them. The bus has been seized, said the OC.