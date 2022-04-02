2 Myanmarese detained with drugs worth Tk8 crore in Cox's Bazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday detained two Myanmarese nationals with drugs worth nearly Tk8 crore in Cox's Bazar.

The detainees are -- Zubaier Ahmed, 22, son of Siraj Uddin, and Md Rafique, 23, son of Abdul Goni of Maungdaw in Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB-2 team intercepted a boat in the Naf river and detained the two drug peddlers, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of Teknaf Battalion-2.

The smugglers tried to escape by jumping into the river but were eventually caught, he said.

"Some 54,000 Yaba pills and 1.069kg of crystal meth worth Tk8 crore were seized from their possession," he added.