2 militants killed in separate clashes at Rohingya camp

Two members of the terrorist groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were killed in a clash at the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The attacks took place on Tuesday (3 October) night and Wednesday (4 October) morning.

Confirming the matter, Captain of 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Mohammad Iqbal said two groups clashed over establishing dominance, where Yusuf alias Chakmaya Yusuf was killed.

He is a resident of the camp-9 area and an accused in three murder cases.

According to camp residents, a clash broke out between the terrorist group Arsa and RSO in the camp-8W area on Tuesday (3 October) night. A top commander of Arsa Chakmaya Yusuf was shot dead by RSO members.

In retaliation, Arsa members attacked RSO members at camp-15 early on Wednesday (4 October). Arsa members stabbed and killed a member of RSO named Arafat, confirmed Captain of 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Amir Zafar.