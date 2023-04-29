2 killed in Bogura road crash

UNB
29 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 01:42 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Two members of a family were killed when a covered van hit a motorbike carrying them on the Bogura-Naogaon highway near Indil Bridge in Adamdighi upazila of Bogura district on Saturday (29 April).

The deceased were identified as Maulana Zahidur Rahman, 50, a senior assistant teacher of Admia Fazil Madrasa and his father Lokman Ali, 70, of Laxmikol village in the upazila.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Adamdighi Police Station, said the accident occurred around 10:30am when the Naogaon-bound covered van of a courier service hit the motorbike carrying Zahidur and Lokman, leaving Lokman dead on the spot and Zahidur injured.

Later, he was taken to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized the covered van.

