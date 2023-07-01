2 dead, 1 injured while riding motorcycle at night

Two friends died and another was seriously injured when they lost control of their motorcycle at Beshnal in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj on Friday (30 June) at 10pm.

The incident took place in the area adjacent to the Beshnal intersection after colliding with a tree and falling into a nearby pond.

The deceased have been identified as Jisan Raja, 15, of the Dighirpar area and rider Apan Malat, 15, of the same area.

"The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the families as there was no complaint," said Tongibari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rajib Khan confirming the accident.

Rubel Malat, 15, of the same area who was seriously injured, is at home after receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. However, his arm is broken.