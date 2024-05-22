2 children drown in Ctg's Banshkhali

Two children drowned in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram today (22 May).

The deceased were identified as Romaisa Jannat, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun Faisal of Chhnua union and Abir, 2, son of Abu Hamid of the ward No-4 under Banshkhali municipality.

Locals said Romaisa fell into a pond in the absence of her family members in Madhukhali area around 8:30am.

After recusing the girl family members took her to upazila health complex where physicians declared her dead, they said.

Moreover, Abir drowned in a water body in Neyazar para around 1pm, said his paternal uncle.

Hearing a sound from the pond, he was rescued and taken to the upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, the uncle said.

The health complex's physician Dr Jannatul Ferdous confirmed the deaths of the children saying that they were brought dead.