2 children drown in Ctg's Banshkhali

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

2 children drown in Ctg's Banshkhali

The deceased were identified as Romaisa Jannat, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun Faisal of Chhnua union and Abir, 2, son of Abu Hamid of the ward No-4 under Banshkhali municipality

UNB
22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Two children drowned in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram today (22 May).

The deceased were identified as Romaisa Jannat, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun Faisal of Chhnua union and Abir, 2, son of Abu Hamid of the ward No-4 under Banshkhali municipality.

Locals said Romaisa fell into a pond in the absence of her family members in Madhukhali area around 8:30am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After recusing the girl family members took her to upazila health complex where physicians declared her dead, they said.

Moreover, Abir drowned in a water body in Neyazar para around 1pm, said his paternal uncle.

Hearing a sound from the pond, he was rescued and taken to the upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, the uncle said.

The health complex's physician Dr Jannatul Ferdous confirmed the deaths of the children saying that they were brought dead.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chattogram / drown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

7h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

27m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

52m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

2h | Videos