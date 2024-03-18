176 Karwan Bazar shops to be shifted to Gabtoli after Eid: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said some 176 permanent shops housed in a risky building at Karwan Bazar wholesale kitchen market will be shifted to Gabtoli after Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid any further catastrophe.

"The abandoned building at Karwan Bazaar will be demolished after Eid because it is very risky. It can collapse at any time. Many people's lives are also at risk due to this unsafe building," the mayor said at a view exchange meeting with the traders at Gabtoli on Monday.

In the first phase, 62 shops (400 square feet) from the ground floor and another 114 (170 square feet) from the first floor of the Karwan Bazar market building will be shifted, he said.

He assured the businessmen new shops would be allotted to the Karwan Bazar wholesalers at the newly-built Dhaka North's wholesale kitchen market at Gabtoli.

"If any trader doesn't come after getting allotment of a shop, it will be allotted to someone else as per the rules," he also warned.

Moreover, there is a plan to shift the government-allocated 180 tin-shed shops of the market to an open space around the wholesale kitchen market in Amin Bazar, according to Atiqul.

However, the Karwan Bazaar business leaders declined to leave the place as usual, saying that shifting the kitchen market to a new place won't ensure blistering business like that of the existing place.

Instead, they demanded that the government re-construct the market with the modern facility at Karwan Bazar.

"We want a smart wholesale market to be built at Karwan Bazar where there are 11 entrance roads. But there is only one road in Gabtali," Lokman Hossain, a leader of the wholesale traders, told the meeting.

He added the shifting will create a huge traffic gridlock surrounding Gabtoli area. Besides, the way the shops have been built there is not suitable for a wholesale market.

Saifur Rahman Sabuj, another business leader, voiced concern over whether he will have to pay again for the new allotments.

"I bought my 400-square foot shop in 1996 at Tk 3 lakh. Now, do we have to pay again? Why we can't build a market in Karwan Bazar?" he questioned.

In reply, Mayor Atiqul said, "Mirpur, Uttara, Mohammadpur of Dhaka have not developed in a day. Dhaka city is expanding over the time. Karwan Bazar is now at the heart of Dhaka, where a wholesale kitchen market cannot exist."

"Trucks are coming, trucks are unloading goods here and there creating traffic gridlocks on the roads. There is no discipline. The market is very risky as there is no security," he also said, referring to an instruction of the Prime Minister to shift the kitchen market to the city centre.

He highlighted that the new kitchen market at Gabtoli has been constructed in a planned way ensuring all compliance.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "The market building at Karwan Bazar is very dangerous. If there is an accident or a fire, many people will be killed. We don't want to see any more death."

"The Prime Minister directed that no business can be allowed to run in hazardous buildings. Be prepared for the shifting after the Eid," he called upon the businessmen.

The Home Minister went on to say the trucks of Karwan Bazar occupy the roads of Tejgaon.

"The environment of the area should be improved by shifting the market. Talk to the city corporation about what facilities you need after shifting to Gabtoli," he told the businessmen.

Habibur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, said the decision to shift has come from the top policymakers.

"So, it has to be implemented. All benefits will be ensured in phases after the transfer. The police will take all measures for ensuring security at Gabtoli," he noted.

Habibur also warned of non-cooperation from the policymakers, if the traders want to continue business at Karwan Bazar.