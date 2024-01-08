12 AL supporters injured in attacks allegedly by workers of defeated independent candidate

The incidents took place in different areas of Mongla upazila on Sunday night and Monday morning. Photo: TBS

Twelve supporters of Habibun Nahar, the Awami League candidate who won the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from Bagerhat-3, were injured in three separate attacks allegedly carried out by supporters of an independent candidate in Mongla.

The attacks against supporters of Nahar took place in different areas of Mongla upazila on Sunday night and Monday morning, according to local AL leaders.

Workers of independent candidate Md Idris Ali attacked three supporters of Nahar in Sundarban union on Sunday night, hours after the voting in the JS polls ended, alleged Sundarban union AL General Secretary Kabir Uddin Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Sonailtala union AL President Humayun Sardar alleged that workers of Idris Ali attacked five AL men in Sonailtala union on the same night.

According to a complaint lodged with Mongla police station, four more AL men, all supporters of Habibun Nahar, were injured in another attack allegedly by the workers of Ali in the Labour Welfare Road area of Mongla municipal city.

Confirming the post-election violence, Mongla police station Officer-in-Charge KM Azizul Islam said necessary legal action will be taken after investigating the incidents.

Speaking on the matter, Habibun Nahar said, "I have asked my leaders and workers to be patient. But how long they will be patient, I don't know."

The defeated independent candidate Md Idris Ali and his agents could not be reached over phone for comments on the matter.