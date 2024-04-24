Mongla records today’s highest temperature at 41.6°C

Mongla today (24 April) recorded the highest temperature of the day at 41.6 degrees Celsius as a severe heatwave continues to sweep over the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) data.

Earlier on 20 April, Mongla recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius in the district.

Among other districts, Chuadanga, Jesshore and Pabna recorded the highest temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, BMD data shows.

BMD told The Business Standard that only the Sylhet division recorded a little rainfall.

Today, Dhaka's highest temperature was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius till 3:00pm, it added.

On 20 April, Dhaka recorded the second-highest temperature at 40.4 degrees Celsius since 1960.

The highest temperature in Dhaka since then was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius last year on 16 April.

On 24 April 2014, the temperature in Dhaka had hit 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In 1960, the highest temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 42.3 degrees Celsius.