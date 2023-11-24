1 killed, 3 injured in Sitakunda bus accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 04:46 pm

A Chattogram-bound St Martin Paribahan bus hit an electric pole along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway losing control over the steering on Friday morning (24 November). Photo: TBS
A Chattogram-bound St Martin Paribahan bus hit an electric pole along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway losing control over the steering on Friday morning (24 November). Photo: TBS

A passenger was killed and three others were injured when a bus hit an electric pole in Barauliya Bazar area of Chattogram on Friday.

Ismail, 30, hailing from Demra area of Dhaka died in the accident that took place around 5:30am on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda.

Sultan Mahmud, senior station officer of Kumira Fire Service, said a Chattogram-bound St Martin Paribahan bus hit an electric pole along the highway losing control over the steering.

Upon receiving information a team of the fire station rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.
 

