1 killed, 3 injured in Sitakunda bus accident

A Chattogram-bound St Martin Paribahan bus hit an electric pole along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway losing control over the steering on Friday morning (24 November). Photo: TBS

A passenger was killed and three others were injured when a bus hit an electric pole in Barauliya Bazar area of Chattogram on Friday.

Ismail, 30, hailing from Demra area of Dhaka died in the accident that took place around 5:30am on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda.

Sultan Mahmud, senior station officer of Kumira Fire Service, said a Chattogram-bound St Martin Paribahan bus hit an electric pole along the highway losing control over the steering.

Upon receiving information a team of the fire station rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

