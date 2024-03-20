Passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in north China, killing 14

According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37pm (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment

Representational image of a road accident.

A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37pm (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Separately, three people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, the local public security bureau announced, according to Xinhua News.

That incident occurred at about 11:20 am (0320 GMT) at  the Taizhou Vocational and Technical College. The injured are in stable condition, the report said.

It was the latest deadly car accident located at a school in China. On 1 March, two people were killed and several children injured after a car careened into a group of people in a residential area of Dezhao in eastern China's Shandong province, state media reported.

 

