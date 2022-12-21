Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel

Middle East

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:48 am

Related News

Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:48 am
A view shows a cave that, according to The Israel Antiquities Authority is the 2000-year-old burial cave of Jesus&#039; midwife, Salome in the Lachish Forest in Israel December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view shows a cave that, according to The Israel Antiquities Authority is the 2000-year-old burial cave of Jesus' midwife, Salome in the Lachish Forest in Israel December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.

The Book of James, among early Christian writings called the Apochrypha which are not included in the Bible, describes Salome as doubting the account of the virgin birth. Stricken in one arm, she cradles the baby, proclaims him "a great king ... born unto Israel," and is cured.

Work to prepare the 2,000-year-old cave for public access unearthed a 350 square-metre (3,767-square-foot) forecourt whose stone slabs and mosaic floors are consistent with a family tomb for prominent Jews, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said.

Also found were inscriptions - some in Arabic - and decorated oil lamps consistent with the site having served Christian pilgrims, including through to the ninth century after the Muslim conquest of the region, the IAA said.

The site, about 35 km (22 miles) southwest of Bethlehem, has been known for generations as the Cave of Salome.

Earlier excavations located Jewish relics "but the surprise was the adaptation of the cave into a Christian chapel," the IAA said. "Judging by the crosses and the dozens of inscriptions engraved on the cave walls in the Byzantine and Early Islamic periods, the chapel was dedicated to the sacred Salome."

World+Biz

Jesus / Israel / Christian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Traditional Ludu board makers are increasingly losing their livelihood in the face of the digitalisation of the game. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

How mobile phones 'killed' the board game-makers

1h | Panorama
Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

21h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

21h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

13h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

16h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

15h | TBS SPORTS
`TAAROF' an initiative of two friends at Rajshahi

`TAAROF' an initiative of two friends at Rajshahi

9m | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide