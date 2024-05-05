Israeli forces kill Hamas gunmen in overnight raid near West Bank's Tulkarm

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
05 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:16 pm

Related News

Israeli forces kill Hamas gunmen in overnight raid near West Bank's Tulkarm

Hamas confirmed that four of the men killed during the raid in Deir al-Ghusun village were from its al-Qassam armed wing. The Palestinian health ministry said their bodies had been taken by the Israeli military

Reuters
05 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:16 pm
An excavator works at a site of a house demolished during an Israeli raid in Deir al-Ghusun, in the Israeli occupied West Bank, May 4, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An excavator works at a site of a house demolished during an Israeli raid in Deir al-Ghusun, in the Israeli occupied West Bank, May 4, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including four fighters from the fighter group Hamas, in an overnight raid near the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said on Saturday.

Hamas confirmed that four of the men killed during the raid in Deir al-Ghusun village were from its al-Qassam armed wing. The Palestinian health ministry said their bodies had been taken by the Israeli military.

There was no information about the fifth man, whose body was too disfigured for immediate identification, the Palestinian health ministry in the West Bank said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Israeli military confirmed the deaths and said an Israeli officer from a special police unit was wounded in the operation it said targeted a Hamas cell responsible for numerous shooting and car bombing attacks.

It said the group was responsible for killing a reservist soldier and wounding a police officer in an attack last November and also carried out a car bombing attack in April which wounded two Israelis including a soldier.

Saturday's operation near the flashpoint city of Tulkarm was the latest in a series of clashes in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians which had escalated for more than two years but has picked up in intensity since the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October.

Hamas, the group which Israel has been fighting in Gaza, had also been building its fighting network in the West Bank before the start of the war.

During the raid, the Israeli army levelled a two-storey house with a bulldozer in an operation that lasted more than 12 hours.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry records, nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since 7 Oct. Many have been armed fighters but stone-throwing youths and uninvolved civilians have also been killed.

Palestinians want the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as the core of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

US-backed talks to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled for the past decade but the Gaza war has raised pressure for a revival of efforts to reach a two-state solution.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's seven-month-old assault on the Gaza Strip, say health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave. The war began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200 people and abducting 252 others, of whom more than 130 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

West Bank / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

5h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

59m | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

2h | Videos
Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

3h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

3h | Videos