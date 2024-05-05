Israeli cabinet moves to close Al Jazeera's local operations

A general view shows the Al-Jazeera headquarter building in Doha, Qatar, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Imad Creidi/ File Photo
A general view shows the Al-Jazeera headquarter building in Doha, Qatar, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Imad Creidi/ File Photo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to close Qatari television network Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, according to a government statement, which did not stipulate when the decision might take effect.

The cabinet vote came after Israel's parliament passed a law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcasters considered to be a threat to national security during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

After the cabinet decision, Israel's communication minister ordered the seizure of Al Jazeera's broadcasting equipment.

According to the order issued by Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi, Israel will seize devices "used to deliver the channel's content", including editing and routing equipment, cameras, microphones, servers and laptops, as well as wireless transmission equipment and some cell phones.

