FM urges OIC leaders to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

FM urges OIC leaders to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

He also called for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 07:17 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has urged the leaders of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold Israel accountable on war crime charges for its ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May), the foreign minister also called for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and ensuring uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

Hasan Mahmud emphasised that resolving the ongoing crisis in Gaza requires ensuring accountability and punishment for those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his speech, the minister expressed concern over the global spread of Islamophobia and urged the OIC to collaborate with various international organisations and institutions, including the United Nations and the European Union, to eliminate Islamophobia.

Hasan Mahmud also extended his gratitude to Gambia for filing the Rohingya Genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice and urged OIC member states to provide necessary financial assistance for the proper handling of the case.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the OIC Summit being held in Gambia on 4-5 May.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Israel / War crimes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

7h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

7h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

11h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

7m | Videos
Hitler's minister's house will be free

Hitler's minister's house will be free

2h | Videos
Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

1h | Videos
Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

2h | Videos