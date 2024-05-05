FM urges OIC leaders to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has urged the leaders of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold Israel accountable on war crime charges for its ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 15th OIC Summit in Gambia on Saturday (4 May), the foreign minister also called for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and ensuring uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

Hasan Mahmud emphasised that resolving the ongoing crisis in Gaza requires ensuring accountability and punishment for those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.

In his speech, the minister expressed concern over the global spread of Islamophobia and urged the OIC to collaborate with various international organisations and institutions, including the United Nations and the European Union, to eliminate Islamophobia.

Hasan Mahmud also extended his gratitude to Gambia for filing the Rohingya Genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice and urged OIC member states to provide necessary financial assistance for the proper handling of the case.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the OIC Summit being held in Gambia on 4-5 May.