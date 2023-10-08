Israel 'at war' with Hamas: What you need to know
Top 10 points of the recent updates from the conflict between Palestine and Israel
It has been 24 hours since the start of Hamas' surprise attack—one of the deadliest Israel has faced in more than a generation. During this time, hundreds have been killed in Israel and Gaza, both in the initial attack and the retaliatory airstrikes that followed.
Here's what we know so far:
Lebanon's Hezbollah attack could worsen escalation: AJ correspondent
Reporting from Beirut, Lebanon, Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr has said that the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah's attack in northern Israel, could worsen the ongoing escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group that governs Gaza.
"Hamas had called on all armed groups in Lebanon to join the fight against Israel. Hamas has allies in Lebanon… All groups are all part of axis of resistance against Israel," Khodr said.
"They [Hezbollah] did not hit open areas like we have seen in previous cross-border exchanges of fire, we understand that the mortars targeted an Israeli radar station. But still the choice of Shebaa as well as the use of mortars and not long-range missiles targeting Israeli cities or Norther settlements, this can be seen more as a message that this is what could happen if we do join this war- it could worsen the escalation.
- Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack
Hezbollah has published a statement claiming responsibility for the attack Al Jazeera reported earlier.
"The radar sites, Zibdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam were bombed with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles. We targeted three Israeli occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms area," it said in the statement.
- Continued violence
The violence continued on Saturday evening - with Tel Aviv and other central Israeli cities hit by a new barrage of rockets and Israel saying they are fighting Palestinians in 22 places.
- Asked to flee
Fears of a ground invasion of Gaza are growing after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" and warned its residents to "leave now".
Israeli retaliation
Forces stepped up the bombardment of Gaza after Hamas's military operation on Saturday, flattening a 14-story tower that held dozens of apartments as well as the Palestinian group's offices in central Gaza City.
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold emergency closed consultations over the escalating violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
- Hamas's stance
Commander Mohammed Deif says the group had "decided to say enough is enough"
- Netanyahu warns of 'long, difficult' war
Israel's prime minister said his country was "embarking on a long and difficult war" against Hamas.
"The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas," Netanyahu wrote on X. An offensive has started and "will continue without reservation and without respite – until the goals are achieved."
He added, "We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win".
- Israel cuts off electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza
Israel's Security Council has decided to halt the supply of electricity, fuel and goods into Gaza and approved steps to bring about the "destruction of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas", according to a statement. The 2.3 million Palestinians who live in the besieged Gaza Strip spent the night in terror and darkness as Israel intensified air attacks and cut off power to the coastal enclave.
Death toll
Some 300 people in Israel have been killed and dozens of Israelis are believed to have been taken hostage. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 256 people, officials say.
About 1,800 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip. At least 120 others minors have also been wounded and 20 killed.
Disclaimer: These updates are taken from recent reports by Reuters, BBC. Al-Jazeera.
