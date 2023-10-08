Israel 'at war' with Hamas: What you need to know

It has been 24 hours since the start of Hamas' surprise attack—one of the deadliest Israel has faced in more than a generation. During this time, hundreds have been killed in Israel and Gaza, both in the initial attack and the retaliatory airstrikes that followed.

Here's what we know so far:

Lebanon's Hezbollah attack could worsen escalation: AJ correspondent

Reporting from Beirut, Lebanon, Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr has said that the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah's attack in northern Israel, could worsen the ongoing escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group that governs Gaza. "Hamas had called on all armed groups in Lebanon to join the fight against Israel. Hamas has allies in Lebanon… All groups are all part of axis of resistance against Israel," Khodr said. "They [Hezbollah] did not hit open areas like we have seen in previous cross-border exchanges of fire, we understand that the mortars targeted an Israeli radar station. But still the choice of Shebaa as well as the use of mortars and not long-range missiles targeting Israeli cities or Norther settlements, this can be seen more as a message that this is what could happen if we do join this war- it could worsen the escalation.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack

Hezbollah has published a statement claiming responsibility for the attack Al Jazeera reported earlier. "The radar sites, Zibdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam were bombed with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles. We targeted three Israeli occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms area," it said in the statement.

Continued violence

The violence continued on Saturday evening - with Tel Aviv and other central Israeli cities hit by a new barrage of rockets and Israel saying they are fighting Palestinians in 22 places.

Asked to flee

Fears of a ground invasion of Gaza are growing after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" and warned its residents to "leave now".

Israeli retaliation

Forces stepped up the bombardment of Gaza after Hamas's military operation on Saturday, flattening a 14-story tower that held dozens of apartments as well as the Palestinian group's offices in central Gaza City.

UN Security Council to hold emergency talks

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold emergency closed consultations over the escalating violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Hamas's stance

Commander Mohammed Deif says the group had "decided to say enough is enough"