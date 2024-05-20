Israel seeks bipartisan US support against establishment of a Palestinian state

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:16 pm

Related News

Israel seeks bipartisan US support against establishment of a Palestinian state

Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, who met top House Republican Elise Stefanik earlier, said if a Palestinian state was established, Iran would use it as a base to "work towards the destruction of Israel"

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:16 pm
Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, March 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/David &#039;Dee&#039; Delgado/File Photo
Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, March 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

Israel called for bipartisan support on Sunday from the United States against the establishment of a Palestinian state, which it said would be a reward for Hamas and its backer Iran.

European Union members including Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have said they could recognise a Palestinian state this month, seeing a two-state solution as essential for lasting peace.

Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, who met top House Republican Elise Stefanik earlier, said if a Palestinian state was established, Iran would use it as a base to "work towards the destruction of Israel".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He told Stefanik the US must lead a resolution at the International Energy Agency's council next month to promote further sanctions against Iran to stop it obtaining nuclear weapons and supporting groups like Hamas.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Stefanik has played a key role in trying to stem the protests that have broken out across US college campuses against Israel's war in Gaza and in support of Palestinians' right to self-determination.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas launched a cross border  assault on Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking  253 hostage, according to Israeli tallies. 

Since then, at least 35,386 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Top News / USA / Middle East

Israel-Hamas War / Israel / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

2h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry

1h | Videos
Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

Abundant hilsa catches from sea, still no smile for fishermen and traders in Cox's Bazar

4h | Videos
Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

Crocodiles are animals of the dinosaur period

3h | Videos
Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

13h | Videos