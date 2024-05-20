Cuba laments collapse of iconic sugar industry
For more than maybe 150 years, the industry of the sugarcane was both the main export income and the locomotive for the rest of the Cuban economy.
For more than maybe 150 years, the industry of the sugarcane was both the main export income and the locomotive for the rest of the Cuban economy.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.