Gold price rises by Tk1,178 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) today (18 May) increased the price of gold by Tk1,178 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk1,18,460 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,13,082 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk96,916 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,131 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday.

The apex body of gold traders increased the gold price for the 5th time in May so far.