The Iron Dome: How was Israel's world-renowned missile defence system overwhelmed?

Hamas launched a massive surprise attack on 7 October 2023 from Gaza, involving land invasions, amphibious assaults, and air drops with motorised gliders. During this attack and the ensuing Israeli counterattack, more than 500 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed.

This attack on Israel was led by massive salvos of manoeuvrable rockets and artillery in a very short period of time. This led to the Iron Dome system being overwhelmed after emptying itself in the initial salvos and leaving its defences open as it began to reload.

As a result, more and more Hamas ordnance began to hit their targets.

The core of the Hamas strategy to defeat the Iron Dome lay in the fact that the rockets used are far cheaper to make than Israel's Tamir Interceptor missiles, making its success a race to see who will run out of ammunition first.

This initial wave of rocket and artillery strikes, coinciding with invasion forces appearing on multiple fronts, is what has led Hamas to its current success. However, how long it will last as Israel and its allies regroup is yet to be seen.

According to reports, Israel's Iron Dome system was developed in collaboration between Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries and was deployed and declared operational in March 2011.

The Iron Dome is a short-range missile and artillery defence system, with an operating window between four and 70 kilometres. It was specifically designed to protect populated Israeli areas from missile attacks from nearby countries, reports NDTV.

This system consists of three main components: a radar system, a control system, and a launcher system. Radars are used to detect incoming ordnance and missiles; the control system then calculates the trajectory of incoming weapons and decides whether it should be intercepted or not.

The launcher system is a mobile missile launcher that can launch up to 20 Tamir Interceptor missiles developed by Rafael Advanced Defense. These missiles use advanced electro-optic sensors and multiple steering fins, granting them impressive manoeuvrability and tracking. Once they are in range, the missiles use a proximity fuse to detonate or redirect incoming munitions.

This system has been lauded around the world for its effectiveness. During the 2014 Gaza War, it is credited with intercepting over 90% of rockets fired at Israel from Gaza., says NDTV.

The United States has purchased several of these systems for their own use.