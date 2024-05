The Iranian Red Crescent said Monday that the bodies of president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others who died in a helicopter crash had been recovered, and search operations had ended.

"We are in the process of transferring the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz" in Iran's northwest, Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand told state TV, adding that "the search operations have come to an end."