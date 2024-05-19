Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 35,456
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 35,456 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.
The toll includes 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,476 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on 7 October.