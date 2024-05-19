Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 35,456

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
19 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 07:34 pm

Related News

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 35,456

The toll includes 70 deaths over the past 24 hours

AFP
19 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 07:34 pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that at least 35,456 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.

The toll includes 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,476 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on 7 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

9h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

10h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

10h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

1h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

2h | Videos
Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

4h | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

7h | Videos