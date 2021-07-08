Haiti declares state of emergency after Moise assassination

Journalists gather near a mural featuring Haitian President Jovenel Moise, at the leader’s residence in Port-au-Prince where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours of July 7. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said police and military were in control of security in Haiti [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]

Haiti government on Wednesday declared a two-week state of emergency across the country Al Jazeera citing a special notice in Haiti's official gazette.

The gazette said preliminary information indicates the assassination of President Jovenel Moise was carried out by a group of foreign gunmen.

In another notice, Haiti's council of ministers announced the country would observe several national days of mourning, from Thursday until July 22.