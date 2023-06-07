State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson

World+Biz

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

State of emergency imposed in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 12:49 pm
Local residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka Dam breached, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine 6 June, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Local residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka Dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine 6 June, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

A state of emergency has been imposed in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam and the flooding of a large area, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday (7 June).

The agency, citing emergency services, said about 2,700 houses were flooded after the destruction of the dam on Tuesday and almost 1,300 people had been evacuated. At least seven people were missing, Moscow-backed officials said.

The destruction of the Moscow-controlled Nova Kakhvovka dam on the Dnipro River flooded a large part of the frontline in the Kherson region. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the dam collapse.

About 42,000 people were at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro River, said Ukrainian officials, as the United Nations aid chief warned of "grave and far-reaching consequences".

TASS cited Nova Kakhvovka mayor Vladimir Leontiev as seven people were known to be missing. More than 900 people were evacuated on Tuesday from the Russian-controlled city of some 45,000 people on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian officials said that some 80 communities in the overall Kherson region were at risk of flooding.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday that 1,582 houses had been flooded on the right bank of the river and some 1,457 people had been evacuated overnight.

Earlier, Prokudin said that one civilian person was killed and one injured as a result of Russia's shelling of the region and the city of Kherson itself.

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused Ukraine of sabotaging the dam to cut off a key source of water for Crimea and distract attention from a "faltering" counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine said Russia committed a deliberate war crime in blowing up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which powered a hydroelectric station.

Kherson / State of Emergency / ukraine dam / Dam collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

3h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

45m | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

15m | Panorama
TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

17h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

19h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

19h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage