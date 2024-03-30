Several people taken hostage in Dutch night club, 3 released, police say

Reuters
30 March, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 04:54 pm

Dutch police officers stand near the Cafe Petticoat, where several people are being held hostage in Ede, Netherlands March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Dutch police officers stand near the Cafe Petticoat, where several people are being held hostage in Ede, Netherlands March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A hostage situation in a night club in the eastern Dutch town of Ede was ongoing on Saturday after three people were released, police said in a statement, after several people were taken hostage earlier in the day and homes in the area evacuated.

It was unclear how many people were still being held.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said.

Several special police units were deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a post on social media. They said 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

People were being held at the local Petticoat night club by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosives units and police in protective gear.

Trains to and from Ede were cancelled, railway operator NS said on its website.

