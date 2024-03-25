Libyan traffickers threaten to kill youth if Tk15 lakh not paid by Tuesday

File photo of Shakil Mia, 24, from Ramkantopur village in Saltha upazila of Faridpur. Photo: Courtesy

An organised criminal gang that illegally trafficks people abroad has demanded Tk15 lakh from the family of Shakil Mia, 24, who is now allegedly held hostage by the gang in Libya.

Shakil Mia, from Ramkantopur village in Saltha upazila of Faridpur, is the son of farmer Titul Mia.

Unable to muster such a hefty sum within a day [by Tuesday] to secure Shakil's release, the family has been overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty.

According to the family, Shakil was lured abroad after they sold their land and borrowed Tk12 lakh at the behest of a broker named Mukul Thakur from their village. However, within a span of two months, the captors demanded an additional Tk15 lakh.

The family claimed to have received a distressing call on IMO, where Shakil pleaded for the ransom, citing brutal torture.

Shakil's elder sister, Brishi Akhtar, recounted the timeline of events, stating that Shakil embarked on his journey on 4 January, initially travelling to India by road. From there, he was transported to Libya via Dubai on 14 January. Later, he was reportedly kept confined to a camp in Libya.

She said, "We could have regular communications with him for a few days at the beginning. 12 days ago, my father received a call on IMO. It was my brother's voice, trembling with agony, revealing the horrors of brutal torture inflicted upon him. He cried out and said they [the captors] would kill him if the Tk15 lakh ransom were not paid."

Brishi said during their phone conversations with Shakil, they overheard individuals around him speaking in Bengali.

When contacted, Saltha Upazila Executive Officer Anisur Rahman Bali confirmed being aware of the matter.

He said the local administration is ready to assist if the family seeks help.

"We will help the family coordinate with the embassy in Dhaka, as well as legal action against the traffickers if the family chooses to file a complaint," he told The Business Standard.

Saltha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Faizur Rahman denied receiving any such information but assured prompt action upon receiving a complaint from the victim's family.

Regarding any involvement of Mukul Thakur in human trafficking, the OC said, "At present, I cannot confirm if there are any allegations of human trafficking against Mukul Thakur. However, this can be determined through a thorough investigation."