Dialogue with KNF not possible any longer: Peace Committee

A peace committee set up to oversee the resolution to the conflict with the Kuki Chin National Front (KNF), an armed group in the hills, today (4 April) said it was no longer possible with the separatist group following the recent bank robberies.

Speaking at a press conference, Zila Parishad Chairman and Peace Establishment Committee Convenor Kya Shew Hla Marma read out a statement saying the peace committee was "deeply-shocked and angry" over the recent incidents.

"In this situation, this committee feels that through these incidents, the KNF has closed all avenues of dialogue.It is not possible for the peace establishment committee to continue the dialogue in the future."

The committee also condemned the attacks on Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Ruma and Thanchi.

In the press conference, Kya Hla Marma also said after formation of the peace committee in June last year, several rounds of meetings with the KNF took place.

"A direct dialogue was held on November 5 last year and March this year," he said, adding both times an agreement was reached with KNG to stop all armed activities.

"But they completely violated the agreement and continued armed activities at various times. Despite being repeatedly informed about the matter by the committee, they did not pay attention. At various times, the locals were attacked and kidnapped," he said.

Within a span of 16 hours since Tuesday (2 March), three banks in Bandarban were robbed, and the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch was kidnapped.

The first robbery occurred at Sonali Bank's Ruma branch around 8:30pm on Tuesday, followed by the second and third robberies at Sonali Bank's and Krishi Bank's Thanchi branches around noon on Wednesday.

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, is still missing 40 hours after the kidnapping, as of the filing of this report.

Sonali Bank has resumed operations in three of its six shut-down branches in Bandarban following improvements in the situation after a spate of robberies and the kidnapping of the manager at the bank's Ruma branch.

The Bandarban Sadar branch was the only branch which remained operational since the robbery on Tuesday (2 April).

"Given the slight improvement in the situation this Thursday and considering the inconvenience to customers ahead of Eid, we have decided to continue transactions in the four less risky branches," Md Osman Gani, deputy general manager (Bandarban) of Sonali Bank told the Business Standard.

The KNF, often known as the "Bawm Party" locally, is made up of six members of the Kuki-Chin ethnic group: the Bom, Pangkhua, Lusai, Khumi, Mro, and Khiang