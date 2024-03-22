EU naval ship deployed near hijacked MV Abdullah, but no chance of raids

Bangladesh

The MV Abdullah was en route from Mozambique to the UAE carrying 50,000 tons of coal when it was hijacked on 12 March.

Despite a European Union naval ship deployed near the hijacked MV Abdullah anchored on the Somali coast, the Bangladesh government and the ship owners have not consented to any raids to maintain stability and find a peaceful solution to free the hostage sailors.

EU Naval Force released a video and three images on its X (formerly Twitter) account, showing that MV Abdullah was only a few nautical miles away. Also, a helicopter from the warship was seen flying over the Bangladeshi hostage ship.

When asked if there is any chance of a raid, Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association, told Prothom Alo that even if the EU Naval Force deploys warships, there is no opportunity to raid Bangladeshi ships without the consent of Bangladesh.

He said any military operation can cause the loss of lives of the sailors and damage to the ship and its goods.

"However, it is true that the deployment of warships will create a psychological pressure on the pirates. This can solve the hostage problem quickly," he added.

In this regard, Mizanul Islam, media advisor of Kabir Group, the ship's owner, said their first priority is to bring back the sailors safely, which is why they have not consented to any raids.

The MV Abdullah was en route from Mozambique to the UAE carrying 50,000 tons of coal when it was hijacked on 12 March.

This incident marks the second time Somali pirates have targeted a vessel owned by Kabir Group.

In 2010, the MV Jahan Moni was held captive for 100 days before the crew's release upon ransom payment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

