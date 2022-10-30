Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

Europe

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 07:55 pm

Related News

Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the British flag outside the European Parliament building, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the British flag outside the European Parliament building, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / migrant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

13m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 