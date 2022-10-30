Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the British flag outside the European Parliament building, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.