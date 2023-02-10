World Food Programme says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria

World+Biz

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

World Food Programme says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 04:48 pm
The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes.

"Northwest Syria, where 90% of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.

"We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

World Food Programme / syria / Syria earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

4h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

8h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

9h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday