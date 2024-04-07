Iran says Israeli embassies 'no longer safe' after Syria strike

Middle East

AFP
07 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

Iran says Israeli embassies 'no longer safe' after Syria strike

Tehran has vowed to avenge Monday's air strike on Damascus that levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members including two generals.

AFP
07 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 05:27 pm
Iranians attend the funeral of seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike on the country&#039;s consular annex in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on Israel. Photo: AFP
Iranians attend the funeral of seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike on the country's consular annex in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on Israel. Photo: AFP

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned Sunday that Israeli embassies are "no longer safe" after a strike in Syria which Tehran blamed on Israel killed seven Revolutionary Guards members.

"The embassies of the Zionist regime are no longer safe," Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Tehran has vowed to avenge Monday's air strike on Damascus that levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members including two generals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The resistance front is ready; how it (the response) will be, we have to wait," Safavi said, noting that "confronting this brutal regime is a legal and legitimate right".

He also noted that multiple Israeli embassies around the region "have been shuttered".

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Monday's attack, which Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said killed 16 people, was the fifth raid on Syria in a week blamed on Israel.

Among the dead were generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi who were senior commanders in the Quds Force, the IRGC's foreign operations arm.

Zahedi, 63, had held several commands during a career spanning more than 40 years.

He was the most senior Iranian soldier killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad airport in 2020 killed Quds Force chief General Qasem Soleimani.

Monday's strike in Damascus took place against the backdrop of the Gaza war which began with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel which killed 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Tehran backs Hamas but has denied any direct involvement in the attack which sparked massive Israeli retaliation against the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Palestinian territory says at least 33,175 people have been killed there during six months of war.

Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

The Islamic republic accuses Israel of having carried out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Israel / Iran-Israel / israeli strike / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

6h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

6h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

3h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

5h | Videos
What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

7h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

22h | Videos