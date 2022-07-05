Western envoys grab rare chance in China to berate Russia over Ukraine war

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:27 am

Related News

Western envoys grab rare chance in China to berate Russia over Ukraine war

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:27 am
U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns speaks next to Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, Chinese professor Jia Qingguo, British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson and French Ambassador to China Laurent Bili at the World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian
U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns speaks next to Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, Chinese professor Jia Qingguo, British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson and French Ambassador to China Laurent Bili at the World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian

Western envoys in China criticised Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the US ambassador saying China should not spread Russian "propaganda", during an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow's attack.

Speaking at the World Peace Forum, organised by Tsinghua University, US ambassador Nicholas Burns called the Russian war against Ukraine "the greatest threat to global world order".

Burns said he hoped China's foreign ministry spokespeople would stop repeating "Russian propaganda" blaming NATO for the war.

"I hope foreign ministry spokespersons would also stop telling lies about American bioweapons labs, which do not exist in Ukraine," he said.

Burns was flanked by the British and French ambassadors to his left and a Chinese government adviser and the Russian ambassador to his right.

The organiser had billed the session as a discussion among representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the discussion was unusually pointed by the standards of public forums in China in recent years.

Criticism of Russia's conduct in Ukraine is largely absent from Chinese media and public discourse.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

While the session was on the broad topic of "The United Nations and Global Order", all three Western ambassadors criticised Russia for what they called its illegal aggression against Ukraine, a characterisation rejected by Russian ambassador Andrey Denisov.

British ambassador Caroline Wilson told the in-person audience, made up of foreign diplomats, Chinese students and academics: "If Russia has its way, we would have global anarchy".

French ambassador Laurent Bili said the war contravened all the founding principles of international order.

Western ambassadors also reserved some of their criticism for China. Wilson and Bili both rejected China's assertion that Europe's weapons aid to Ukraine was prolonging the war.

The United States and Western allies have also criticised Russia for spreading propaganda, disinformation and "nonsense" by alleging that parts of biological weapons were being made in Ukraine.

"It is the officials concerned on the US side, not the Chinese side, who have been spreading false information and lies," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked during a daily briefing to respond on Burns' comments on Beijing repeating Russian propaganda.

The United Nations has said it was not aware of any biological weapons programmes in Ukraine.

World Peace Forum / china / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Western countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

1h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

23h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

1d | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

46m | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

1h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

14h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh