Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

Reuters

Reuters
03 July, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 04:45 pm

Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

People walk in St. Peter&#039;s Square ahead of Pope Francis&#039; weekly general audience, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Vatican, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People walk in St. Peter's Square ahead of Pope Francis' weekly general audience, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Vatican, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office.

Those indicted include Cardinal Angelo Becciu as well as the former heads of the Vatican's financial intelligence unit and two Italian brokers involved in the Vatican's purchase of a building in a luxury area of London.

Becciu, who Pope Francis fired last year and who has always maintained his innocence during a two-year investigation, became the highest ranking Vatican based Church official to be indicted for alleged financial crimes.

As per Church law, the pope personally approved the judge's decision to investigate and indict Becciu. The charges against him include embezzlement and abuse of office. An Italian woman who worked for Becciu was charged with embezzlement.

Italian brokers Gianluigi Torzi and Raffaele Mincione were indicted on charges of embezzlement, fraud and money laundering. Torzi, for whom Italian magistrates issued an arrest warrant in April, was also charged with extortion.

Both have denied wrongdoing.

Four companies associated with individual defendants, two in Switzerland, one in the United States and one in Slovenia, were also indicted.

The trial is due to start on July 27 in the Vatican, a statement said.

