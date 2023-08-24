Dinajpur mayor unconditionally apologises over derogatory statement on judge

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique today (24 August) fixed October 12 as the next day for hearing regarding the matter after he pleaded for apology.

Bangladesh Supreme Court.
Dinajpur Municipality Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam today sought unconditional apology appearing in the Supreme Court for his derogatory comments on an apex court justice.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Thursday (24 August) fixed 12 October as the next day for hearing regarding the matter after he pleaded for apology.

Four SC lawyers filed a petition seeking necessary directives against Jahangir's defamatory remarks against Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, over a judgement he delivered in a case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

On 17 August, an Appellate Division bench directed him to appear before the court today.

The court also served a show cause notice to him asking why he should not be punished for disparaging a judge of the apex court.

It also asked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman to immediately remove the YouTube video containing his comments from the social media platforms.

