Judge who sentenced Tarique, Zubaida to prison gets death threats

The judge who sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman to prison in a graft case has received some anonymous death threats.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Nazir Shah Md Mamun filed a general diary (GD) in the Kotwali police station in this regard.

Confirming the matter on Sunday (22 October), he said on 17 October, two letters along with a shroud cloth were delivered to Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman.

He said the first letter – which came from one Zahir Uddin of Saudia Park City, Sherpur, Bogura – said Tarique and his wife Zubaida were sentenced with a "dramatic verdict".

"Wait and watch. [Here are] Only two pieces of [shroud] cloth; one for yourself and the other for your family. Let's see how long the government protects you. Patriot," said the letter, according to Nazir.

The other letter – from Hatem Ali Saudagar of Chattogram Sadar Police Station – reads, "Judge Asaduzzaman, you unjustly sentenced Tarique and Zubaida. We have sentenced you to death. I will execute the judgment soon."

Earlier on 2 August, Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the verdict for a 9-year sentence for Tarique and a 3-year sentence for Zubaida in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.