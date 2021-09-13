UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month - The Times

13 September, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain's frayed relationship with US President Joe Biden's administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the US for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on Sept. 21, the report said.

